Brokers Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,019,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

