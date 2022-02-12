Brokers Offer Predictions for Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

