Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Revolve Group stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

