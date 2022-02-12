Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Revolve Group stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.