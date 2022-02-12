Brokers Set Expectations for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 115,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

