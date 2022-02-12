Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.