Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 2,108,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,601,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,261.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 371,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 344,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

