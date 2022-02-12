Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $24,434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,011,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,761,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
