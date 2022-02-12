C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

