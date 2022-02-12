C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.
In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
