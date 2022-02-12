CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.