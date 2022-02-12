CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $59.31 on Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $59.31 or 0.00138102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $83,177.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00104215 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 93,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

