California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Snowflake worth $99,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 106.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Snowflake by 274.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,682,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

NYSE SNOW opened at $293.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

