California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of DocuSign worth $86,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.17, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

