California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,750 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 754,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $130,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $17,428,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

