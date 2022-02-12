California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,162 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $110,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

