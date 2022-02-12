California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,127 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CME Group worth $120,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Amundi bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.54. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.11 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

