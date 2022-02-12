California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,877 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $92,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,952,000 after buying an additional 458,272 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $186.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

