California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,443,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $142,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.70 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

