Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$37.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Cameco has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

