Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$10.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEED. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Shares of WEED opened at C$11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

