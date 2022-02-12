Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.56. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £55.96 million and a PE ratio of -17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($32,521.97). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,437.46).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

