Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

