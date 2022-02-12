Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

