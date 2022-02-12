Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 19.6%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) shares traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.66 and last traded at C$34.93. 386,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 330,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.71.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

