Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$67.67. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$67.60, with a volume of 3,893,362 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.71.
The firm has a market cap of C$79.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.10.
About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
