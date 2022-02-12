Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$67.67. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$67.60, with a volume of 3,893,362 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$79.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,556,276.56. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,329 shares of company stock worth $22,117,441.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

