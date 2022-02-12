Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.46

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.46 and traded as high as C$35.95. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.63, with a volume of 538,164 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.48%.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

