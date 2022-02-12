Capital One Financial Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.