Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 237,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

