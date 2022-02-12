Carbon (CRBN) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $117,950.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.41 or 0.06838052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,647.79 or 0.99721798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,700,674 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

