Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 7th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. 2,884,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

