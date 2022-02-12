Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Cardinal Health worth $129,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

