Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) COO Purchases $29,318.57 in Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $11,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.