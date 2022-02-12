CareTech (LON:CTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 660 ($8.92) price objective on the stock.

LON:CTH opened at GBX 568 ($7.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. CareTech has a twelve month low of GBX 507.95 ($6.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 701 ($9.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.64%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

