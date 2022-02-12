Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.80. 16,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 522,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

