Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $404.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.04 and a 200-day moving average of $416.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

