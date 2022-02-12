Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,338,000 after buying an additional 589,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.