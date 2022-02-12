Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.