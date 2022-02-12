Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 666 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

