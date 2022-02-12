Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

