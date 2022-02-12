Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,387,934. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.74. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.15 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

