Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 593.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.78. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

