CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

CTT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 315,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,406. The stock has a market cap of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

