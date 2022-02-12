Caxton Associates LP Buys 3,140 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.