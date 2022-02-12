Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 1,290 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39,159.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.0% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

ULTA opened at $362.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

