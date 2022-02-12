Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 150.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

