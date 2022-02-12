Caxton Associates LP Has $494,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.95 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

