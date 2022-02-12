Caxton Associates LP Invests $393,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

