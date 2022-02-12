Caxton Associates LP Invests $516,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $138.85 and a 1 year high of $257.90.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.