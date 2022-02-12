Caxton Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.15 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.