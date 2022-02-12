Caxton Associates LP Makes New $423,000 Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERII opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

