Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.11.

NYSE CBOE opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

